County Editor/ Digital Journalist
The seventh annual Freezin’ For a Reason in Garrison saw its most promising year yet as the 5K/10K raised $950 to feed over 3,800 people, according to organizers.
39 runners this year took part in the event on the Old Creamery Trail, which combined the Freezin’ For a Reason 10K with the previous Stomp Out Hunger 5K normally held in October. According to Ryan Tresnak, the event organizer and Manager of Vinton Pizza Hut, the merger “made sense” due to 36 other 5Ks happening around Iowa on that particular October date.
“It’s hard as a runner to find lots of opportunities to join runs and stuff, especially on trails in Iowa,” Tresnak said. “It’s a lot of fun to see new runners. runners. So I just enjoy a challenge. It gives me something to think about through the year.”
Freezin’ For a Reason was sponsored by the Vinton Pizza Hut. This year, the funds will go to Children’s Hunger Fund out of California.
Runners enjoyed above-freezing temperatures this year as opposed to rain or snow in previous 5Ks. Movie quotes were posted along the paths and if a runner could guess the movie, they were entered to win a Pizza Hut gift card.