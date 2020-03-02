On Saturday, March 7, at 10:00 a.m., folks will take to the Old Creamery Trail near the Garrison Library to help end world hunger.
This brisk event will combine Vinton Pizza Hut’s 6th annual Freezin’ For a Reason 10k and 9th annual Stomp Out Hunger 5k runs for the first time, said event coordinator and Pizza Hut Manager Ryan Tresnak.
According to Tresnak, anyone 16 or older is eligible to participate and those under 18 will need a parent signature; waivers are now online and will also be available on event day.
“The trail is an old railroad track system that has been renovated with a nice gravel finish. It has some trees on either side of the trail helping to keep the wind factor reduced. Benton County Parks and Rec maintain it nicely...” [vintonpizzahutruns.weebly.com]
Additionally, the Garrison Fire Station is four blocks away and first responders will be available in case of emergency.
Both the 5k and 10k will be marked and once runners reach their appointed destinations, they will turn and run back. Water will be available at a stop along the trail for thirsty participants moving in both directions, Tresnak said.
There will also be quotes from a movie (usually a comedy) along the trail. Runners who figure out what movie the quotes are from will place their name in a pot back at the starting point. They will then wait for all runners to finish before the winner’s name is drawn for a $25 Pizza Hut gift card.
Space heaters will provide warmth near a picnic table shelter area for those who want to stick around and eat a slice of complimentary hot Pizza Hut pizza at the end of both the 5k and 10k races.
Last year, because of inclement weather, they had about 20 runners. This year, 26 people have signed up so far, including some from Wisconsin. Preregister at vintonpizzahutruns.weebly.com or visit the Vinton Pizza Hut location, Tresnak said.
There will be a registration table available at 9 a.m. on race day and those who registered before February 19, will receive a pre-ordered shirt.
The price is $25 for the 5k run and $35 for the 10k run. Cash or check will be accepted on-site and credit cards can be used to sign up online. “All runner fees (minus the shirt fees) are donated to fighting hunger,” they write.