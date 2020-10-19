As Keystone continues to recuperate after the August 10 derecho, Mayor Erin Janss noted that residents may require help paying for bills during this difficult time.
“Between the storm and COVID, some people need a hand paying a bill or two,” Janss said. “Some folks are not working or working less hours. We wanted to find a way to pay these bills for residents.”
It just happened before the storm hit that fateful day that Janss was talking with an old friend and former Keystone resident in Pastor Dave Jensen, who preaches at God’s Grace Community Church in south Denver. Their conversation was interrupted as the derecho approached.
“I didn’t think much of it when he first told me,” Jensen said. “I remember storms in the area growing up as a kid in Keystone. You’d have branches fall off and you’d be picking them up afterwards. I had never heard of a derecho before that day.”
When the storm passed and the damage was done, community needs were addressed, Janss made a trip to visit Jensen’s congregation to talk about the fund the City of Keystone was putting together. The first contribution to the fund came from the members of the church as they raised $1,000 to go to it.
“We are an outreach ministry, so our mission is to reach out locally and nationally,” Jensen said. “We are blessed and want to give back to our brothers and sisters back in Iowa. There is so much going on in the world, from COVID to politics. We wanted to create a little light in the darkness.”
As of publication, an estimated $2,500 has been raised for this fund, with locals contributing in order to help their neighbors. Janss has personally delivered checks to those who need to make a payment while waiting on insurance money or their next paycheck, noting their smiles and looks of relief make this fund worth the work.
“It’s neat to see a church miles away helping us get through this time,” Janss said. “While Dave is from Keystone, it was the church that made the decision to help us. This fund can help get someone out of jam. We know this fund is going to last forever, but just helping someone get through a month might be all they need.”
Jensen looks back fondly on his time growing up in the community, when people’s idea of socializing meant being outdoors and not on computers. He would move away after high school to study, but has kept in touch with his classmate in Janss to remain informed of the community.
“They have a strong sense of oneness as a community,” Jensen said. “One grocery store, one park. You couldn’t help but pass your neighbors and interact with them.”