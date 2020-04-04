Farmers Savings Bank & Trust (FSB&T) of Vinton supports Benton County agricultural producers as US deals with growing market uncertainty in global pandemic times.
FSB&T Vice President Calvin Rickels said the current Ag landscape is challenging and he hopes the down cycle in commodity prices ends soon, so Ag producers can receive an increase from the sale of their products.
Currently, between 75 and 100 Ag producers look to FSB&T in Vinton for Ag lending. FSB&T’s term loans are available for equipment purchases often costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. They also provide 20-year real estate loans for farmland purchases which can cost $10,000 or more per acre.
For over 100 years, Farmers Savings Bank & Trust in Vinton has offered Ag lending to anyone active in some form of agricultural production with working capital challenges.
Rickels said FSB&T helps some of the best agricultural producers in the world by providing them operating lines of credit to pay expenses incurred usually several months prior to receiving revenue. This allows them time to produce and market commodities.
“Ag lending is meeting with agricultural producers to financially assess farm operating needs as they relate to annual operating loans, equipment and livestock loans and agricultural real estate loans. Sometimes loans need to be restructured and termed out to provide a better cash flow and to allow producers more time to recover from reduced Ag income,” Rickels said.
FSB&T loan officers complete a thorough financial analysis of Ag producer’s past and present balance sheets and profit/loss statements to determine lending recommendations. These recommendations are then presented and agreed to between FSB&T and the borrower.
The process can take anywhere from a few hours to a month or more to complete, depending on the type of loan and whether the producer has their records with the lending institution up to date.
“Farming is very capital intensive and Benton County has a very large number of farm businesses in operation. It was only natural for our bank to provide lending services to the largest business in Benton County from the very beginning,” Rickels said.
According to Rickels, Benton County is one of the largest agricultural counties in the state in terms of acres in production and number of bushels produced. The land is some of the most productive in the world for growing corn and soybeans.
Rickels said, “Ag lending is a very interesting and challenging career. Every producer has different lending needs and each producer brings different levels of strength to the table. Developing a long-term lending partnership with my Ag producers is very important to me.”