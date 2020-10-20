The idea for a 5K started small for Tonya Lyle. She simply planned to join a friend for a run across Atkins on October 17 as most races in the area had been cancelled due to COVID-19. But after the August 10 derecho, Lyle felt more could be done.
“I had a client after my fitness class come up to me and note that people were doing fundraisers for the Atkins Fire Dept, but not for the Atkins Legion Hall,” Lyle said. “She told me she felt it was getting left behind. We wanted to figure out a way to do a fundraiser for the legion hall. A couple weeks went by and I decided I could organize a 5K around that date.”
The Atkins Memorial Union Hall suffered extensive water damage from the derecho after the roof was lost in the storm. Water entered the lighting and downstairs area, leaving only the kitchen unfazed. Dry wall had to be ripped out. While Lyle does not know the estimated cost for rebuilding the legion hall, she was determined to raise what she could through the 5K.
Approximately 50 people signed up online or in person on Saturday for the 5K. 15 attendees ran while the others walked, according to Lyle. $1,140 was raised through registration fees and does not include donations sent to a local bank. Area businesses such as Bobby T’s, Bloomsbury Farm, Atkins Automotive and Atkins Lumber donated prizes given out to participants.
“We know Atkins is a very caring community that looks out for one another,” Lyle said. “Residents do what they can to support the community and its businesses. We also had a lot of people come up afterwards saying they liked the course. This could be an event we do next year if people do come back.”
Hours later, Pam Duball and organizers kicked off the Fall Vendor Blender on the grounds of the future new home of the Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, also raising money for the Atkins Fire Department through a basket drawing. 42 vendors set up shop as patrons enjoyed a variety of crafts, food and clothing options.
“The fire department is there for us, and now we’re here for them,” Duball said. “It means the world to do this. We could not do this without the community coming out today.”
Both event organizers stated they were pleased with their turnout despite the weather turning cold and windy on Saturday. An estimate for funds raised at the vendor fair were not available in time for publication.