It had been years since a collection of garden beds at Fross Park in Center Point had seen use. Weeds were overtaking them as no one in the community was renting them out, and Center Point Parks and Recreation Committee began to take notice in 2019. At the time, Megan Sherman was serving as a student representative and volunteered to fix this problem.
“I was in Botany class with Melissa James at that time and I knew she had mentioned starting a garden club multiple times,” Sherman said. “I realized we could start this club and utilize some of these garden beds. It would be killing two birds with one stone.”
It was very late in the school year, but indeed James jumped on the chance. 10 to 12 students joined to form the CPU Garden Club. The garden beds were provided to the club for free while James provided her own tools or went out and bought seeds to make the club a reality by June. Community donations also equipped the garden club.
“We didn’t get to planting by June 5 and by then it was a bit late,” James said. “We were feeling out what to do and how much to plant early on. It was a learning experience.”
Fast forward to 2020 and the CPU Garden Club is in their second year of existence. The club meets twice a week to plant and maintain 20 8x4’ garden beds at the park. Over the course of the last two summers, the club has grown tomatoes, pumpkins, zucchini, cilantro, mint, potatoes and flowers.
“Last year our garden was kind of a hodgepodge because it was thrown together at the last minute,” Sherman said. “Everybody just kind of picked what they wanted. We learned from it and planted in March. Now we have plants spaced out and learned about harvest days that work best for plants. You have to plant lettuce early because it needs to be harvested in June before it gets too hot.”
Once items are harvested from the garden, club members may take what they want for themselves. James held a cooking night back in December to show how to prepare these foods and plans to host another one in July. She plans to instruct on how to make zucchini noodles, pesto and salsa.
The remaining food will be donated to the Center Point Food Bank, which James believed supports 40 families and potentially more due to hardships from COVID-19.
“I would love to utilize the garden more with the students in my classroom to keep it going longer,” James said. “Kids are starting to go on small vacations now and we will have lots of seniors in our club leaving for college here soon. I have so many plans for it and I’m excited for what’s to come. We may have experts visit and talk about gardening. I’d love to expand it to a garden closer to the school as well.”
Sherman will be one of the students leaving for college and is enjoying her final weeks with the project she helped get started. Recently, the club donated 50 heads of lettuce to the food bank to help their community.
“I enjoy getting together with a bunch of people to be able to have fun and work hard in the garden,” Sherman said. “It’s awesome to see all this stuff grow from tiny seeds to a full blooming garden. It’s great to share it with my family and with our community.”
Sherman also hopes the club itself expands and continues under James’s leadership and beyond her time at CPU.