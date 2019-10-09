Garrison Fire Department Pancake Breakfast
Trenton Schipper
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 51°
- Heat Index: 54°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 51°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:13:31 AM
- Sunset: 06:36:37 PM
- Dew Point: 46°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 19
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- In memory of Mike
- Do you have holiday spirit to spare?
- New roof to be added to Vinton Depot
- Fatal: One dead following motorcycle accident
- Defendant to serve 10 years in prison for police shootout/standoff
- A day in the Enchanted Forest
- Kiwanis consider activities
- Vinton man wins $100,000; Gives $1,000 to clerk who sold ticket
- Thys, Miller Benton Community Homecoming King, Queen
- VS animal science class observes pregnancy checking
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.