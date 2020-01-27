Garrison residents can come in out of the cold this winter at the local fire station, located at 205 N Sycamore, as it is a safe haven with running water and cots for those who need it. “We have an emergency generator that powers the fire station, the city well and we can even power the sanitary lift station,” said Fire Chief Jake Isbell.
So far this year, the Garrison Fire Station has received very few firefighting and health related calls. And, while Garrison firefighters do not check fire extinguishers and alarms for the elderly, they will try to supply seniors with needed blankets and foodstuffs when asked.
Isbell cautions residents to be careful when temporarily heating and thawing frozen pipes, and encourages them to keep chimneys clean and free of creosote. He also said people should make sure to keep warm clothes and blankets in vehicles during the winter months. “You never know what Iowa weather can bring.”
Garrison’s emergency response time varies, with the time of day being the biggest factor. “We have a lot of members that work outside of the community. So, during the day, we rely on mutual aid from surrounding communities,” Isbell said.
This fire station covers the city of Garrison, the entire Jackson Township and parts of Big Grove; Monroe, and the biggest fire Isbell has been involved with, was a mutual aid call for the Michael and Dowd fire in Vinton.
“Firefighter’s must complete FF1 training and receive a minimum of 24 hours of continuing education each year. EMT’s must complete an EMT certified class and receive a minimum amount of continuing education hours also,” Isbell said.
Garrison’s all volunteer fire department currently consists of 23 fire department members; 11 First Responders (one is a paramedic). Overseeing the department is a Fire Protection Agency/ Tax Board with a representative for each township and city they protect.