The Garrison Public Library will reopen its doors on Monday, June 1 as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced libraries may reopen with certain restrictions due to COVID-19.
The library will allow six people inside at once and children under five years old will not be permitted. Restrooms will not be available to the public and one computer will be available. The library asks that patrons knock to get inside and maintain six feet apart from anyone outside their immediate family. Books may be dropped off in the red box outside the building.
“It’s mainly a slow opening and we will gradually release all these restrictions,” Angela Dague, Garrison Public Librarian said. “We just want to make sure people are comfortable and healthy before coming in.”
The library has been at least partially closed since March 16. Anyone sick is asked to not enter the library. These restrictions are subject to change. Garrison Public Library will announce their Summer Programming at a later date, but programs will not be held in the library.
“I’ve missed the kids and the activity of people coming and going,” Dague said. “It’s been a weird feeling being here alone, but I have had the chance to get things done, like touching up the paint and cleaning. We’re ready to get started.”