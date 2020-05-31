Weather Alert

.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE CEDAR, IOWA, AND WAPSIPINICON RIVERS. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO. * UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING. * AT 3:00 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.1 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 16.1 FEET THURSDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 16.0 FEET, FLOOD STAGE. WATER AFFECTS AGRICULTURAL LAND ALONG THE RIVER. WATER IS SEVERAL FEET DEEP IN PLACES. &&