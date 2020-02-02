Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Gerhold Welcomes Bethany Gates

Rep. Tom Gerhold (Atkins) and Bethany Gates (Vinton).

 Submitted photo

DES MOINES – This week, Rep. Tom Gerhold (R-Atkins) welcomed his constituent, Bethany Gates, to the Iowa House of Representatives. Gates was visiting the Capitol to encourage the advancement of midwifery programs in Iowa.