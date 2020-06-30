Center Point-Urbana junior Ryley Goebel has been a part of the basketball recruiting process for enough time to understand its complexities. As schools began to approach her, Goebel knew she wanted certain boxes checked. Family atmosphere, a place to grow, somewhere close to her family.
UNI’s program checked all of those boxes and gave the 2022 prospect confidence to announce her verbal commit on Tuesday via social media.
“I was really excited about my decision and if I know for sure, why wait?” Goebel said. “I'm hundred percent sure and very excited to be a Panther.”
From the start of her recruitment, the Stormin’ Pointers forward has felt at home in Cedar Falls and speaking with UNI Coach Tanya Warren. Goebel saw herself fit both academically and athletically for the program and selected the Panthers over fellow Missouri Valley schools Drake and Valparaiso.
“I had a couple of zoom calls with all of the coaching staff over the last few months,” Goebel said. “[Warren] seems to me like she really cares about her players and commits. It gave me that family feeling I was looking for. The McLeod Center, Maucker Union, the facilities. Northern Iowa is so nice.”
Goebel finished her sophomore year at CPU averaging 16 ppg, 6.3 boards, 3.6 steals and two blocks a game in 25 starts, leading the team in each area. Despite moving up from Class 3A to 4A this past season, the Stormin Pointers edged out Central DeWitt to return to the State Girls Tournament in March after claiming the 3A championship title in 2019. CPU battled past Waverly-Shell Rock in the State quarterfinals before falling to defending 4A champs North Scott 40-32 in the semis. Goebel would be named a consensus All-State by major publications at the conclusion of a successful 22-3 season.
“It’s been an amazing two years playing with this team,” Goebel said. “There was a ton of great senior leadership both seasons, which made our time together even more fun. I made so many new friends because the team included me in everything. I love basketball, but it's not always about the sport. It’s about the relationships you build too.”
Goebel played significant minutes on the 2019 State Championship team, averaging 10.1 ppg and 5.8 boards off the bench for CPU. She currently plays club ball for Team Iowa 16U. CPU teammate Adrianna Katcher is set to play for MVC rival Southern Illinois this upcoming season.
She is the daughter of Scott and Megan Goebel of Urbana. Outside of basketball, Goebel is involved with cross country, soccer and Fellow of Christian Athletes.