Weather Alert

.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR AREA RIVERS. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 3:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.7 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FORECAST, FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING. &&