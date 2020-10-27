Theresa Greenfield, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, made a visit to Terry and JudyiHertle’s farm just outside of Vinton on Sunday as election day swiftly approaches on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“The best part about campaigning is meeting people,” Greenfield said. “While we have folks we’re meeting online due to COVID, we are taking advantage of meeting people in counties as we travel. The Hertles reached out to the campaign wanting to talk to us about the derecho damage, farming and really get out to their community.”
Terry Hertle, previously a Benton County Supervisor from 2013 to 2017, showed Greenfield his family farm, which suffered damage during the August 10 derecho. Hertle noted he had proper insurance to cover the damages and that other county residents “were not nearly as fortunate” when the storm hit mainly the southern half of the county.
“We are hoping if Theresa gets to Washington D.C. she will be a little more friendly to agriculture than I believe our current administration is,” Tertle said. “My hope is she can do something for our ethanol industry and help to lift tariffs on China. We grow corn and soybeans, which is what China bought.”
Greenfield was given a tour of the damages to the Hertle barn and house as camera crews walked alongside filming their conversations. One conversation that came up frequently was the 1980s farming crisis, comparing how today’s agriculture economy and the 80s each face their own challenges.
“He said he saw a farm auction once a week in this area,” Greenfield said. “Growing up, I know I went to many farm auctions myself and those families left our communities. Part of the reason I got in this race is because net farm income is down 75 percent since 2013, bankruptcy rates are an eight year high. That filters down to our rural towns and manufacturers.”
Greenfield spoke with Hertle about “being a friend to farmers” by bringing back suitable markets in a global market, ending a “go alone” approach she felt has been disruptive to farming communities in Iowa. As the Hertles walked Greenfield through, she admired their tractor collection.
“I grew up with an old old 4010 John Deere on the farm, so anytime I get a chance to take a look at all the old tractors, I really enjoy it,” Greenfield said. “Thank goodness we don’t plow anymore, but I remember driving the 4010 into town with wagons of grain. I once had a flat tire on my truck, so I had to take my tractor to volleyball practice. I have a warm spot for them in my heart.”
Hertle hopes if elected that Greenfield can act as an advocate for the Iowa farmer in the U.S. Senate and use her position to help distribute information to farmers on how programs like FEMA can help them get back on their feet after major destruction of crops from the derecho.
“They will know they have a place to go and I know that Teresa Greenfield will work with the people or at least point them where they need to go,” Hertle said.
Greenfield continued to Tama and Jasper Counties after her visit in Benton County.