Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP) and the Benton County Cattlemen’s Association joined together to provide a beef lunch on Wednesday to Vinton residents through the 4th Street Diner program.
According to Linda Lough, Site Supervisor for the North Benton office of HACAP, 200 beef tenderloins were provided to Drew Fish with the Benton County Cattlemen’s Association to grill behind the office. The Cattlemen had completed a tour of all five area schools to provide 2,100 burgers for school lunch programs. The loins were served with rice, broccoli, applesauce, bread, milk and a muffin for nutritional meals to serve mainly to senior citizens.
“We probably have 60 to 70 people who get their meals delivered to them daily and we are doing carryout due to not being allowed to host on-site dining,” Lough said. “It is awesome to do this with the Benton Cattlemen and it’s the funnest thing we’ve done since this COVID-19 disaster began.”
May is National Beef Month and Lough hoped to surprise people who use their service for meals. The 4th Street Diner is still open amid COVID-19 to help serve citizens of Vinton and deliver up to Urbana every other day. The Vinton location is open Sunday through Friday. Call 319-472-4761 for orders or questions.