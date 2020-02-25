Vinton residents Mary Jo Hainstock has been nominated to a term on the School Budget Review Committee state board pending approval from the Iowa Senate at a later date.
Hainstock, currently set to retire as Superintendent of Vinton-Shellsburg CSD this summer, will serve on the School Budget Review Committee (SBRC). Hainstock was nominated by Gov. Kim Reynolds and will need to be confirmed by the Iowa Senate as well. The committee reviews budgets and hosts hearings on requests to modify budgetary limitations from school districts, area education agencies, and community colleges, according to their site. Hainstock will attend her first SBRC meeting in September.
“Although I plan to retire as being a superintendent, I am not done serving others,” Hainstock said. “The SBRC will give me the opportunity to stay connected with public education and the schools across Iowa. I am looking forward to serving as a volunteer on this committee.”
Appointments will begin at the start of the 2021 fiscal year on July 1. If you are a resident of Benton County and have been appointed to a state board for the upcoming year, please email CJ Eilers at news@vintonnewspapers.com.