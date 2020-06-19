It was time for a new challenge for Mary Jo Hainstock in 2009. The North Cedar Superintendent had spent several years in Clarence, IA leading the small school district. It was time to move on to another district, preferably one in a college town or county seat. Three openings were available in three communities at the time, so Hainstock and her husband played “secret shopper” in them.
“Vinton-Shellsburg appealed to us and we felt like it was the best fit,” Hainstock said. “It was close enough to our parents and family we could still drive to them. The facilities, the board were impressive.”
Superintendents do not necessarily enjoy longevity in school districts, even in the state of Iowa. They come in to complete a certain goal the Board of Directors has envisioned and may move on to somewhere else. As Hainstock interviewed with Vinton-Shellsburg, a commitment was expected. A partnership is what Hainstock had in mind.
“What I remember very clearly from that interview is the district had just completed the new high school,” Hainstock said. “We had great facilities, but I was hired to make sure what was happening in these facilities was great learning.”
According to Hainstock, literacy and numeracy scores were not where the districts wanted them and she was tasked to find ways to help students be more successful in these areas. Approximately 100 students were lost from the district’s count that first year and the Great Recession led to state funding being cut by 10 percent. Vinton-Shellsburg was already negative in cash when they cut their budget by a million dollars in 2009-10.
“The board made hard decisions on how to raise revenue,” Hainstock said. “Raising taxes is never a popular thing to do. That was the first and only time we’ve had to do that.”
Within four years, student achievement had seen “significant improvement as the elementary school focused on a program called “Reading First”, adopting better material and organization. Hainstock noted the process had begun before her tenure and couldn’t accept all the credit, but she was proud of the success of the program as these students moved on to middle school and eventually high school.
“After we made those significant financial cuts, we continued to have discussions and looked at what we could do creatively to fill positions,” Hainstock said. “While our enrollment has declined, we haven’t had to dramatically decline our staff. We’ve been able to do it through attrition, retirement, those types of things.”
But even after three, then five years passed with Hainstock as Superintendent, there was still much work to do in her mind. New challenges emerged which Hainstock felt could be met alongside the board, administration and “great teachers” at Vinton-Shellsburg.
“I don’t exactly know when I decided, but I knew that if I was going to be a superintendent, there was no place I wanted to be a superintendent than at Vinton-Shellsburg,” Hainstock said. “I’ll steal this from Ryan Davis at Shellsburg Elementary: ‘if you’re a kid in the world, the best place if you’re going to be successful in learning is in the United States….If you’re in the United States, the best state to be in as far as education is Iowa…. if you’re in Iowa, the best school district to be in is Vinton-Shellsburg because we have the right size to offer many different activities and a community that supports us.’”
After 11 years as Superintendent, Hainstock has made Iowa history. She is the longest tenured superintendent in Iowa according to School Administrators of Iowa. But if you ask what the biggest achievement has been over years at Vinton-Shellsburg, Hainstock will go back to student achievement.
“It’s about expanding opportunities for kids,” Hainstock said. “This can mean more resources for the one-on-one program, more band instruments, or offering sports like soccer or trap shooting. I would say another accomplishment would be our strong hiring practices. Once someone is hired, we’ve really made a commitment that if someone wants to be here we want to keep them. We are also known for the school district being a strong community partner. If there’s a way that we can help our community grow and flourish, we want to be a part of that.”
As Hainstock reflects over these 11 years, many memories come to mind. The Q and U Wedding by the first graders in the fall. Graduation and the faces she sees sticks out.
“I think graduation is such a culminating event for our school district and the success everyone’s done,” Hainstock said. “Those will always be memorable. I am glad that we are able to have a face to face graduation on Sunday. I think we all need that sense of celebration and closure.”
Education is a time-consuming field in Hainstock’s mind and she’s fine with admitting that. She has been in education since the age of 20 and now the Hainstocks will have all the time in the world to decide what retirement truly looks like.
“We plan to do a gap year and travel a lot,” Hainstock said. “We purchased a used van and Rich has changed it from a passenger van to one we can use for camping. We plan to head out and spend some time in the mountains.”
But one thing is for certain with Hainstock’s plans: Vinton is their new hometown and they will return to the very place years ago that Hainstock saw her future await her.