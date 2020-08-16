Nearly 48 hours after a severe windstorm ripped through Keystone on Monday, the community has seen significant progress on clearing its streets and houses of branches and felled trees with a little help.
“Department of Transportation (DOT) trucks arrived and are carrying debris out of the streets,” Erin Janss, mayor of Keystone said. “There’s a bit of a device to this. Break down the trees and carry them away and then do another sweep. We have a lot of people in town who are resilient and helping all their neighbors out.”
Electricity is still out in the rural community and phone service is limited. Internet may not be restored to the area for weeks according to Janss. The Red Cross visited town on Tuesday to deliver food for residents and several ladies with Keystone Fire Department have been preparing meals for the firemen over the last several days. Local businesses have provided the food as a “break” for the firemen as they help across the town.
“Residents are mainly on their own for food because we do not have a big operation,” Janss said. “If someone needs assistance, we can do that for them and they need to contact city hall so we can find out what they need.”
Patrick Rhodes, Keystone’s Safety Training Officer, believes alerts were critical in getting people inside as reports came from Tama regarding the derecho. When Rhodes first saw the storm hit, he noted he couldn’t “even look across the street.”
“It felt like an hour for the storm to pass,” Rhodes said. “Once the storm was clear on radar, we started going up and down the streets to make sure everyone was ok and checked on the elderly. It was during the day, so we checked for children without parents home.”
Houses were damaged in the storm, yet no fatalities or injuries were reported. The main focus for the fire department and emergency responders going forward was to move power lines out of the way and clearing trees off cars or homes. Keystone has generators they are moving through town helping to keep meals frozen and help the elderly with their medical equipment. Area farmers have brought their equipment into town to help with tree removal as Keystone’s own equipment was limited even before the storm.
“Even as their own homes might be damaged or their crops in bad shape, they’re coming down to haul a tree down to our pile,” Janss said. “So much progress has been made in 48 hours because of them. It’s unfortunate this was such a widespread storm. Otherwise, we might have the material we need sooner.”
But until then, Keystone residents will battle and stay motivated. Janss hopes they can get a hand on a grappling vehicle to pick up heavier trees. Families are relying on each to help as Keystone hangs tough for another week or two.