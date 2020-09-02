Robert Hanson Pioneer Sales Agency will be commemorating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 6, with a socially distanced fireworks show to be shot from the west side of Vinton.
“I knew with the 2020 anniversary initially I was thinking of hosting a dance or DJ to celebrate,” owner Bob Hanson said. “When the pandemic came, we became cognizant of the social distancing measures in place. We want to be respectful of other people’s concerns. Fireworks are a fun way to celebrate during Labor Day weekend. We knew it can’t make up for BoomTown being canceled, but it’s a way we can thank the community for 20 years.”
Hanson’s career selling Pioneer seed started in the spring of 2000 from the former Black Machine warehouse in Vinton after the consolidation of two agencies. In 2008, the business moved to its current location behind Theisen’s on Vinton’s west side. Since his first sale in 2000, Hanson has served over 200 area farmers and currently works with approximately 120 farmers.
“I’ve always been interested in agronomy,” Hanson said. “My wife and I had the opportunity to put our roots down in the community and took our chances on this business. 20 years is a special anniversary and we look forward to 20 more years.”
Hanson stated the most meaningful and enjoyable part of his job is seeing the process from seed to harvest over a year. He is pleased that a generation of younger farmers are starting to take over in Benton County and hopes the derecho storm will not negatively affect farming in the long term.
“We are excited for our future here in Vinton and Benton County,” Hanson said. “2020 has not been a great year and I know many people are looking forward to 2021. We hope customers are able to move forward and we are here to be a part of their success.”
The fireworks show will be presented by Bar-Y Pyros and will launch at dusk on the west side of Vinton. All are invited to safely enjoy the show.