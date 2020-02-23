This photo of a young boy and excerpt was shared by a thankful blood donor. “When my son was born, he was missing 70% of his blood, the NICU staff was calling down to the lab yelling for STAT blood, saying they needed it before he was born. In our story, minutes mattered. He ended up getting 5 transfusions over two days, plus plasma and other blood products. Because you donated, I got to take my son home 32 days later. We’ve never met, but I am eternally grateful for you and the gift you gave us. Over our time in the hospital, we learned that if we waited 20 more minutes to go to the hospital, he wouldn’t have made it, if the blood bank didn’t have your blood, he wouldn’t have made it. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for being a huge reason my baby is alive.”