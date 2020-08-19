While Ashley Hesson of Vinton was not able to make the trip out to California for an Ironman Triathlon, one of the harshest one-day sporting events in the world, she was able to make her own challenge possible on August 1 through the surrounding area.
“I started training in February and then everything with COVID-19 hit and they postponed the race in Santa Rosa,” Hesson said. “I knew if they postponed it, the race would conflict with the swim season. We weren’t able to go. At that point, I decided to do the race right here in Vinton.”
The Ironman Triathlon consists of 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 miles on a bike and 26.22 miles of running. To make this happen in Vinton, Hesson had to swim for an hour and ten minutes in her in-laws pond beginning at 6:30 in the morning. She tied balloons to bricks and used the floating balloons as markers to measure distance. For the 112-mile bike ride, Hesson completed three loops from her home up to Mt. Auburn and to Brandon. Finally, she ran from Windsor Manor and along the Old Creamery Trail. In total, Hesson’s homemade triathlon was completed in 15 hours.
“Doing an Iron Man has been kind of on my bucket list for a lot of years, Hesson said. “I think the reason that I was so interested was because it was such a long event. I’ve done a lot of shorter marathons before. Doing an Ironman was the next level for me. It was a challenge of how far I could push myself.”
Hesson and her family kept her challenge to themselves and she described it as a “personal challenge.” However, word got out to extended family and friends ready to cheer her on along the route on that Saturday.
“There were 30 to 50 people out there throughout the day that were out with signs cheering me on,” Hesson said. “Somebody brought a fire truck out and parked it on the side of the road with the lights go on. At some point, people were out there in costumes and had squirt guns, water trailers and stuff like that. It was an amazing experience for me and their support absolutely made a huge difference. I enjoyed the support and really shows what kind of community we live in.”
While Hesson will miss the official Ironman this year, she hopes to compete in the triathlon in the future. She believes this experience can prepare her for the real deal.
“I simply wanted to do this on my own because all of that training would have gone to waste if I didn’t,” Hesson said. “I feel grateful to have a community that supported my accomplishment and genuinely cared.”