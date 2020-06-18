Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.