Tiffany Mast had little interest in the bar industry even as she took a roll of the dice in buying Garrison’s own Hitchin Post in August of 2019. She’d been in the restaurant business for years at Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point, but the Hitchin’ Post provided a place to work and thrive right at home.
“It’s been a goal of mine to operate my own restaurant,” Mast said. “I knew when I bought the Hitchin’ Post, I wanted to focus more on food items and expand our menu. I got a lot of advice from bar owners and friends early and had a lot of help from my boyfriend, Nick, in opening this place up.”
Success came quickly as Garrison natives as well as travelers from La Porte, Keystone, Urbana, Van Horne and other communities stopped in for a drink and to enjoy the expanded food options. Business kept coming into the winter season and Mast was feeling confident about the long term success of the Hitchin’ Post.
The arrival of COVID-19 in Iowa and subsequent closure of dine-in across the state put that early success into question as small town businesses struggled to provide to-go options for their customers. The Hitchin’ Post, however, was a completely different story.
“Knock on wood, we actually did very well over those months,” Mast said. “Garrison and the surrounding communities came together to support this business. They would order out burgers and other items to keep us going. We didn’t really sell that much liquor to go. It was the food sales that drove us forward.”
It was only when the state announced restaurants could open at 50 percent capacity that Mast began to worry. The business already had limited seating, and to-go sales began to fall off as summer began. Mast noted that food sales are picking up again as harvest season begins and people stay inside more. Currently the business has two employees and a few volunteers working at Hitchin’ Post.
“We still get those loyal customers from other towns and then the support here in Garrison,” Mast said. “I’m so grateful for them taking care of us. It’s going to work for us.”
In the near future, Mast hopes to take down a wall inside the building to open the space up more for additional dining. She will also look to improve the menu, whether it be for dine in or carry out.