Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&