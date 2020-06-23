After 35 years with Vinton Public Library, Virginia Holsten is "checking out and on to her next chapter" as she hosted a walkthrough reception on Tuesday, June 23. Library fans stopped in to congratulate Holsten and enjoy her last day with the library. Cake was served and guests signed in to commemorate the event.
"It's been wonderful," Holsten said. "I was gratified by the people who came out. I will miss them more than they will miss me."
When asked what her retirement plans are, Holsten replied she will "wing it."