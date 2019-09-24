Homecoming 2019
Trenton Schipper
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 88%
- Feels Like: 65°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM
- Sunset: 07:02:06 PM
- Dew Point: 62°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 74F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Deputy's encounter gives chance to pass on the good
- Twelve Cooling Dancers picked for "The Nutcracker"
- Sound Park dedication planned next weekend
- Positive things underway in Vinton
- From the desk of the mayor of Belle Plaine
- V-S FFA Officer Retreat
- Local Veteran known as "Marvelous Marvin" honored
- Vinton Community Foundation distributes $25,020 to local organizations
- Upper Iowa University announces summer 2019 dean's list
- Iowa Egg Council dishes out kid friendly recipes
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.