Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY... .A SLOW MOVING WINTER STORM SYSTEM MOVING OUT OF THE SOUTHERN PLAINS IS EXPECTED TO BRING SNOW ACROSS EASTERN IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS MONDAY NIGHT, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT. PRECIPITATION WILL START OUT AS RAIN DURING THE DAY MONDAY WHICH WILL CHANGE TO SNOW MONDAY EVENING. SNOW MAY BE MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT. INCREASING NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE STORM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE ONE OF THE STRONGEST WINTER STORMS OF THE SEASON SO FAR. WHILE IT IS TOO SOON TO DETERMINE SPECIFIC SNOWFALL AMOUNTS, THERE IS ABOVE AVERAGE CONFIDENCE THAT THIS SYSTEM WILL PRODUCE HEAVY SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OVER PORTIONS OF THE WATCH AREA. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&