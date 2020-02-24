Jim Hyde, retired from the Cedar Valley Ranch Board (1997-December 2019) received a plaque of recognition for his years of service from Jerry Petermeier, the current Board President of Cedar Valley Ranch.
Hyde receives plaque for years on Cedar Valley Ranch Board
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 29°
- Heat Index: 36°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 29°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:51:38 AM
- Sunset: 05:51:38 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. High 37F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 10mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 11mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 12mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 13mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Koeppen readying for new opportunity at Vinton-Shellsburg
- CPU's Whitehead advances to state finals
- Bringing the North Iowa Tractor Ride to Vinton
- Concerns raised over possible homeless shelter
- Vinton-Shellsburg's Ortner advances in consolation bracket after slim 1-0 decision
- Center Point-Urbana celebrates Spirit Week
- Voyagers send off five seniors during spring show
- Ortner wins a wild one, advances to consolation semifinals
- Early retirement offered to V-S board members
- Cutest Baby contest winner
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.