VINTON — The Vinton Shellsburg Community mourned the loss of one of their own, Mikey “Mike” Betterton, Friday night at the Vikings-West Marshall football game. There was a moment of silence before the game and the traveling West Marshall team presented yellow flowers to players, cheerleaders and coaches.
But, the game also moved on as the evening shifted into activities from children from Vinton Parks and Rec Department.
After the game, the West Marshall players and coaches knelt in prayer with the Vikings.
Here’s a look at some of the Friday night moments.