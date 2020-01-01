VINTON - The 2019 Inaugural Deck the House Contest saw 25 houses and 8 businesses vie for the title of the best in Vinton.
Vinton Parks and Recreation Department would like to Congratulate all their Inaugural Deck the House contestants.
They are proud to announce the winners:
2019 Champion — Frankie Dulin and Jessica Dulin
2nd Place — Mary Bell
3rd Place — Sherrie Weaver-Goggins
Business Champion- Tootsies
All Residential winners please pick up your prizes at the Vinton Recreation Center.
We appreciate everyone who participated who took the time to decorate their houses and share in the holiday spirit.
From the VPRD Family to yours. Happy Holidays!