A few original features inside Brandon’s old train depot on Lime Street remain, including a large, three-sided viewing bay window over the telegrapher’s wooden desk and an old pointy chain-link fence fastened above a tall, wooden partition dividing the former waiting area from the ticket office.
Current owner Bill Reedy, 78, surmises the fence was placed there to keep robbers out, as money collected would have been kept locked inside.
After Reedy, a former English teacher and construction worker, purchased the depot in 1982, he used it as an electric motor shop until retiring in 2009. He now utilizes the building for personal use and for displaying a portion of his antique collection.
Among his museum pieces, are Shady Grove settlement pictures and an 1869 Black Hawk County plat map showing land owners in each section. Early farm implements also hang from the peaked ceiling and antique tools relating to farming and engines can be viewed in various glass display cases.
Reedy said he has been collecting his whole life and researches an item before buying it.
Not far from the train depot is a storefront where hundreds more of Reedy’s historical items are also on display.
Reedy purchased this former International Harvester Implement store during the 1990’s after the owner asked if he would buy the vacant facility. “Since you can never have too much room, I did,” he said.
On the walls are International Harvester cream separator advertising signs and an 1880’s wind board. Also, several McCormick-Deering Cream Separators line one aisle. The Lily took the longest for Reedy to find because of its attractive design and small production run.
Reedy said the International Harvester Company made all kinds of products and not all of them were Ag. For example, Reedy has a 1955 air conditioner the company only made for one year, a working 1948 refrigerator, and a working 1948 chest freezer he sometimes uses to keep ice cream in for visitors during summer events.
There are also a few wooden hand-held planters on display and one Campbell Corn Planter at his farm near Brandon that he is currently restoring. According to campbellhausfeld.com, three Campbell brothers, Alexander, James and William, began working on the one-horse design in 1840. Alexander sold his portion of the company to James and William who later placed it on the market in 1863. Then in 1864, James took sole ownership of the Ohio company.