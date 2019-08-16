Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

It’s here!

For months, the Vinton Newspapers staff has worked on a 150-page special edition to help celebrate the city’s 150th birthday. Vinton Newspapers staff along with several volunteers from the community stopped by this week to help collate and package the 11-section edition. Pictured here are just a few of the many who helped. From left, Janet Woodhouse; Mona Garwood, Vinton Newspapers general manager; Melissa Schwan, Vinton Unlimited (VU) executive director; Deb Weigel, Vinton Newspapers publisher; Brenda Hackbarth, Morgan McMullen, Vinton Newspapers sports editor; Shelly Haefner, Vinton Newspapers Business Manager; Becci Sloan, Vinton Newspapers/Livewire ad rep; Summer Niles, Vinton Newspapers graphic designer; Trenton Schipper, Vinton Newspapers graphic designer; Jim Morrison, Vinton Newspapers news editor; Phil Borleske, Vinton 150 Committee. Thanks to everyone for helping put together this massive project!

 by Shelby mcdonald, vu intern