Weather Alert

...VERY HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED TUESDAY... .THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL WILL PUSH NORTH ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER TUESDAY. HEAVY RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EASTERN IOWA AND FAR WESTERN AND NORTHWEST PORTIONS OF ILLINOIS. ISOLATED 4 INCH AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH RAINFALL RATES OF UP TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR. THIS AMOUNT OF RAIN MAY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING AND EVENTUAL RIVER FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ILLINOIS AND IOWA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS, JO DAVIESS AND ROCK ISLAND. IN IOWA, BENTON, BUCHANAN, CEDAR, CLINTON, DELAWARE, DUBUQUE, JACKSON, JONES, LINN, AND SCOTT. * FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES POSSIBLE. RAINFALL RATES OF UP TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR MAY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. * HEAVY RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS AND POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING ON SMALLER CREEKS AND STREAMS. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. MONITOR FORECASTS AND TAKE ACTION IF FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS ARE ISSUED OR FLASH FLOODING DEVELOPS. &&