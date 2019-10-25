Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Jen Miller brings home $100 prize!

Jen Miller proudly holding her $100 prize.

 Photo by Mona Garwood

Congratulations to Jen Miller, Vinton, $100 prize winner in the Vinton Newspapers’ online Sports Photo Contest! Watch for our next photo contest and enter for your chance to win!

Tags