When a half dozen cats are stolen in plain sight, it’s up to a jury to determine the fate of the catnapper as Benton Community students presented 12 Incompetent Men (and Women)! for their fall play this season.
“We wanted to be able to give our students some sort of experience this year even with the COVID-19 regulations we need to follow,” Director Katie Nimtz said. “We typically do a musical in the fall and our play in the spring, so we had to quickly switch everything hoping that by spring a musical is possible. At such short notice, we had to do a one act play.”
As the jury deliberates in the beginning, it’s obvious that the opinion in the room is that the cat burglar is guilty, except for one particularly troublesome juror played by senior Macy Schanbacher. She makes outrageous arguments ranging from movie effects to a fake confessional as she works to move the jury away from a guilty verdict.
“She’s kind of the mischief maker in the jury,” Schanbacher said. “It was a really fun character to play because it’s such an active role with a lot of personality.”
Opposing her is junior Sammy Dengler’s character, a no-nonsense and educated juror who watched the opinion of her colleagues shift due to Schanbacher’s character.
“She is trying to keep everyone on track and trying to convince them not to listen to Macy’s character,” Dengler said. “It gets intense in the room at times and it’s really fun to see the interaction between those two and the other jurors.”
After sparring words and laughs throughout, Schanbacher’s arguments win the jury to the bafflement of Dengler’s character in the show and the cat thief is allowed to go. Thanks in part to the play allowing notepads as props, the actors were able to learn their lines quickly and effectively even with little time for the cast to prepare.
“I loved being around the energy these kids brought to the play,” Nimtz said. “They sometimes get a little wild and go off on a tangent of their own. It was so much fun to work with these kids this year. We made the best out of what we had.”
Dengler enjoyed the fact that every character in the play had a unique personality and the hilarious notion of a jury trial for someone stealing cats. Schanbacher added that the cast made this year’s play fun and believed the audience enjoyed the show.
“It’s a fun play people can enjoy, especially in these hard times,” Schanbacher said. “I think our audience just wanted to get out and see something that made them laugh.”