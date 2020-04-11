Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.