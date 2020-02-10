The Keystone Turner Hall, located at 91 2nd Street, began as a German-American Turnverein athletic center built during the late 19th-century. The original structure was replaced by a second one which burned down in 2006 and the current multi-purpose civic facility made of metal was then built in 2007. “It has a modern, industrial look,” said Jean Jurgens who began managing the operation on August 17.
Turner Hall features a dance hall, bar and bowling alley under one big roof, with 200+ perk memberships. It is part of the nationwide American Turners association with the motto, “A Sound Mind in a Sound Body.” [americanturners.com] The Keystone chapter was formed in December of 1892, with organizational roots stemming from Germany.
According to Jurgens, they host a mix of public and private events throughout the year, including an upcoming Valentine’s Day banquet on Feb. 14, where the air will be filled with romance from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The all-inclusive sweetheart dinner deals include prime rib ($20), shrimp ($20) and chicken ($15); meat combos will also be available. Call 319.442.3212 to make reservations.
A less formal dinner has over five hundred attendees lining up for Rocky Mountain oysters during an annual spring festival; a fish alternative will also be prepared. During the upcoming unconventional feast, eight board members who oversee business finances, will do all the cooking for a mixed crowd of men and women on Sat. March 7, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The cost is $12 per person and reservations are not needed.
Assistant Manager Darin Pickart oversees the six lane bowling alley that is available on Fridays and Saturdays with advanced reservations during the winter for $3 per game, shoes included. Children’s birthday party bowling costs $2 per game.
About 20, 3rd through 7th graders, also participate in a six-week Kids Bowl on Saturdays, with shoes and balls available. Also, this is the first year for high school team bowling. As a club, they are ineligible to compete until their second year, Jurgens said.
One accomplished bowler is Chris Meyer, 41, of Blairstown, began playing the game locally at age ten and has now played two of his seven, 300 games, in Keystone.
Additionally, current leagues will be over in April and are scheduled weekly on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
A menu of hamburgers, tenderloins, chicken, taco salad, pizza is also available for hungry patrons.
Keystone Turner Hall is closed Sundays. Call 442-3212 for more details.