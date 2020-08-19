Vinton's Kwik Star opened it's doors on August 13 and made it official with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 19. Kwik Trip Inc. donated $1,000 to both the Vinton Police Dept. and Vinton Fire Dept during the ceremony. Check out Friday's Cedar Valley Times for the full story.
Kwik Star hosts ribbon cutting for new Vinton location
- CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist
