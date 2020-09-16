Hally Frisibe

Hally Frisibe (right) exhibits her Supreme Champion Breeding Female and Best of the Best qualifier at the Black Hawk County Fair.

 Submitted photo

The summer presented some challenges for many people, and one of the unknowns was if the county fairs and state fair were going to happen. Fortunately, with several safety measures in place, La Porte-Dysart FFA members were able to exhibit their hard work with their livestock projects. Michael and Hally Frisibe represented the La Porte-Dysart FFA at the Benton County and Black Hawk County Fairs in July as well as the 2020 Special Edition Livestock Shows in Des Moines. Michael exhibited breeding beef cattle and received a purple ribbon. Hally Frisibie also exhibited breeding beef cattle, where she earned Supreme Champion Breeding Female and Best of the Best Honors at the Black Hawk County Fair. At the 2020 Special Edition Livestock Show in Des Moines, Michael received Champion Shorthorn Heifer. Hally received a purple ribbon and was second in class. While 2020 has been an unusual year, as a chapter we are proud that Michael and Hally didn’t let anything get in the way of their success.