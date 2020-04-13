Vinton-Shellsburg seniors Lillie Lamont and Carli Lang, both Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) at Virgina Gay Hospital, are traveling east to New Jersey to do their part in battling COVID-19 and help the health care system through the pandemic.
“There have been several ads that were published on Facebook or other social media platforms talking about how there’s a big need for CNAs, nurses and LPNs in these big cities,” Lang said. “There’s staffing problems because of COVID-19 when facilities have an overflow of patients.”
Lang spoke to Lillie about the potential of going to Chicago or even Cedar Rapids and with the blessing of their families, both Vinton residents applied for a program through a travel agency. The next day, the agency got back to them about an opportunity in West Caldwell, NJ, just six miles northwest of Newark.
“Our original idea was to kind of try to keep it close to home, but there was more of a need for CNAs in New Jersey,” Lang said. “There are potentially 20 different facilities we could be working at out there, but the hospital there is mainly where we will be starting off.”
While working in West Caldwell, the two will be rooming with two other health care workers in an AirBnB apartment. According to Lang, hotels and apartments in the area will not accept health care workers due to concerns over the spread of the virus. However, the two longtime best friends are excited for the opportunity together.
“It was just an idea at first, but my first thought was to ask Carli because I knew this was something that I would not do alone,” Lillie said. “I was just really worried that my parents weren’t going to let me. My main focus was to think of a way to ask my parents and convince them.”
Tiffnie Lamont noticed her daughter and Lang felt very strongly about what was happening with the spread of the virus on the east coast. Tiffnie also works in health care and understood their decision when the two high school seniors approached their parents about the trip.
“I think their schedules have been in limbo for a while and I mean anybody that turns on the TV or the radio hears all the things that are happening,” Tiffnie said. “It kind of caught everyone off guard initially. My husband at first said no, but as time passed by it sank in this would be a rewarding and challenging experience for both of them.”
The two friends began the trek to New Jersey by car on Tuesday, but not without a goodbye from family and friends on Monday as people drove by the Lamont residence from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
“This has been a reminder of how many people are caring, supportive and want to see us succeed,” Lillie said. “Everyone at Virginia Gay Hospital has been very supportive. Then of course, our golf team and honestly everyone in our community who knows has been great about this. It really means a lot.”
Lillie and Lang are the number one and number two golfers for the Vikettes girls golf team, Lamont being the defending WaMaC conference individual champion. With their trip extending into June, it’s likely two girls will miss their senior season if it were to be rescheduled as planned beginning May 1. Coach Janet Woodhouse not only encourages their decision, but gets emotional at the thought of the “courage” both her senior leaders are showing.
“I can’t help but admire the courage these two young ladies have to help on the front lines at a time like this,” Woodhouse said. “It takes my breath away. We will obviously miss them this season, but they are incredibly brave for doing this. They are such great role models.”
Both students received their CNA certificates in 2018 through Kirkwood Community College and have worked in the med-surg floor at Virgina Gay since then. Lang stated she never expected to use her experience in such a way, but is grateful for the opportunity.
“I’m healthy and young, but there are other nurses out there who aren’t in the right phase in their life to be going out and doing,” Lang said. “Both Lillie and I are interested in going into medicine. I think these next eight weeks are a really good opportunity for the two of us to see some of the hard parts of medicine.”
Amid potential 12-hour shifts, the Vinton-Shellsburg seniors will continue to take online classes with lenience invested in them by their teachers.
“Classes will not be as strenuous as a normal day at school,” Lillie said. “When I talked to my teachers, they were very understanding that there will be times we will work long shifts and deadlines may not be feasible.”
This will be the first major trip away from home without their families, but Lang and Lillie plan to adjust and work through their nerves one day at a time.
“I want to help in every way possible,” Lillie said. “These are difficult times. Working with COVID patients is not as risky for me compared to a 55 year old nurse. I think that it’s important for our generation to like step up and help when we can.”
The eight-week assignment will end on June 14. Both Carli Lang and Lillie Lamont plan to self-quarantine for two weeks afterwards to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community.