Carli Lang and Lillie Lamont are not sure how many people drove by the latter’s house during their final day in Vinton before their big trip. Friends, coworkers and community members wished the then Vinton-Shellsburg seniors their best as the two friends were set to travel to New Jersey’s West Caldwell neighborhood to work in a hospital accepting COVID-19 patients.
“I don’t think we expected to see very many people out there that day,” Lang said. “So when so many people showed up, it was really neat to see how many people cared and wanted to cheer us on.”
Emotions were high the morning of April 14 as they said their goodbyes to family and departed for the Garden State, but both girls admit the reality did not set in immediately. Neither had spent significant time away from their families before.
“I think our families were the ones really emotional and we didn’t want to make them feel bad by being emotional too,” Lamont said. “We knew our parents and grandparents couldn’t help but worry. It only really hit us the further we got from home.”
The 16-hour drive was fairly straightforward heading east down I-80. They stopped for breaks and food along the way, but no sightseeing or detours. The duo initially booked an AirBnB with several other nurses only to find the setting wasn’t quite like it was advertised. Both didn’t feel they were in a safe neighborhood and the roommate situation was also “different” than anticipated. A family connection to Lang provided them a room for a couple of nights before they found an apartment in West Orange, a manageable commute.
“In the beginning, the commute wasn’t too bad because so many people weren’t driving,” Lamont said. “We’d talk to locals and what took us 10 minutes usually would be an hour drive, bumper to bumper.”
Their first day as CNAs in the hospital was not a walk in the park. The facility was unorganized despite the best efforts of those in charge. Lamont and Lang knew no one could truly be ready for a pandemic, yet everyone was busy, stressed amid a chaotic environment. One minute, the girls were told they would be filling ice waters during their 12-hour shift, then the next thing they knew they were “gowned up” and inside a COVID hallway.
“Lillie and I were placed in two separate hallways and I never saw another person that was dressed like a CNA or nurse that day,” Lang said. “We got called in later that day and that was the first time we’d seen each other in hours. Our scheduling lady asked us to stay much later than we expected. We had to tell her we weren’t ready to stay that late. Our contracts said we’d work 12 hours and they wanted us for 16 hours.”
Lamont and Lang wore scrubs and a pair of work-only tennis shoes during each shift. Personal protective equipment (PPE) was provided to them and the girls also had their own. They wore a gown over their scrubs along with two layers of gloves, N95 surgical masks, hairnets, a mask and a face shield.
According to Lamont, there were two floors to the facility. The first floor “felt like more of a nursing home” and was for long term care. Duties were similar to what CNAs would find in a nursing home, including feeding, dressing and cleaning residents.
“It was different because you have to be considerate of contamination when you’re doing something as simple as getting water,” Lamont said. “I feel it was hard emotionally for them because they had been used to being able to leave their rooms or eat in the dining hall. They hadn’t been able to do that for a couple of months by the time we arrived.”
The second floor was where COVID patients were housed, including middle aged and young people according to Lang. Little info was provided regarding patients and Lang would have hardly anything to go off of until she walked into the room.
“You didn’t know how they were doing that day or what state they were in, which made our jobs more difficult,” Lang said. “Lily and I ended up having to take on more responsibilities than what was within our scope of practice. While they were short on CNAs, they were especially short on LPNs in the beginning.”
When they would arrive home, they would keep their work clothes completely separated from their other clothes as a precaution. They would work on their online school work and be sure to shower properly. Lang remembers turning on the news one day after a long shift and Lamont immediately turned it off, suggesting instead to watch “The Office”. Neither wanted added stress after their day in the health care facility. Relieving stress meant going for walks together or simply talking to each other about their feelings.
“Everyone we worked with copes with the stress differently,” Lang said. “We were around other people like us and going through the same things.”
Lamont recounted her experience in the COVID hall and noted the variation of patients surprised her initially. Some had recently tested positive and displayed no symptoms. Others suffered from pre-existing conditions which amplified the severity of the virus. Patients could be as young as eight to elderly.
“It hits differently for everyone and I feel there’s no way of knowing who may have the virus,” Lamont said. “I’d definitely say there were trends with the elderly population, but you don’t know how it’s going to affect you until you have it.”
. Both girls indeed ended up working extra hours and went back to their temporary home exhausted even as some semblance of a routine was formed. The city was shut down and there was little to do other than watch shows, do schoolwork and spend time comforting each other. One major factor both young women said truly pushed them through the first few weeks: they knew their jobs were important and needed
“Just the fact that we felt like we were helping a lot of people was rewarding,” Lang said. “We knew going into this job that things would be hard and even back then we had no real idea. To be able to help others means a lot to me and I’m glad we went.”
Be sure to check Tuesday’s issue of the Vinton Eagle for the second part of this story detailing Lillie Lamont and Carli Lang’s experiences in New Jersey and returning home in June.