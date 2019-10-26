Lions Club talks about 150th anniversary of completion of Transcontinental Railroad

VINTON - At our last meeting Lion Phil Borleske (second from left in photo, pictured with his son) told us about his recent experience celebrating the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. He was one of three conductors who was asked to participate in the celebration in Utah and to “drive” the huge locomotive, also pictured, to various communities in the West and Midwest to commemorate the event.
Phil is a retired Lutheran minister who is an expert in many facets of railroading and is also very active in the Benton County Historical Society which recently announced that they have secured the funding necessary to replace the depot roof. A new roof will preserve its history and importance to our community for many years to come.
Phil’s program, complete with photos, informed us about the joining of the Union Pacific Railroad, starting at Council Bluffs and working west, and the Central Pacific Railroad, which started in Sacremento and built east, in May of 1869. After backbreaking manual labor over arid plains and through mountains they joined at Promontory Summit in northern Utah, an achievement that completely changed the course of American history. Phil said that you can board in Mt. Pleasant and still ride the same route that was built by the Union Pacific 150 years ago.