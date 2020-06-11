Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR SMALL STREAMS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR BENTON AND LINN COUNTIES... AS OF LAST NIGHT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLOODING IN MANY RURAL AREAS DUE TO THE 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN THAT FELL THE PAST FEW DAYS. BE SURE TO HEED ROAD CLOSURES AND DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOOD WATERS. NO ADDITIONAL RAIN IS EXPECTED TODAY. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CEDAR RAPIDS, VINTON, MARION, HIAWATHA, ROBINS, BELLE PLAINE, CENTER POINT, FAIRFAX, ATKINS, WALFORD, URBANA, DYSART, CENTRAL CITY, SPRINGVILLE, PALO, SHELLSBURG, NEWHALL, WALKER, BLAIRSTOWN AND VAN HORNE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&