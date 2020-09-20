Over 350 people stopped by the Vinton Lutheran Home last week for their annual ice cream social, but this year had a fun twist to address COVID-19 guidelines.
“The Lutheran Home has done an ice cream social every summer for the past 50 plus years,” Justin Ealy, Marketing Director for the Lutheran Home said. “Obviously with COVID, we weren’t able to do it like we have in the past. But we certainly needed a fundraiser. We actually went off the idea of selling burgers over the summer and having a drive thru social.”
The Lutheran Home staff served up philly cheesesteak sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, homemade pie and of course ice cream as a line of cars formed outside the building even before the start time.
“I was hoping the rain wouldn’t keep people away and was expecting around 200 people,” Ealy said. “30 minutes before we were open, people were lined up out of our driveway to the stop sign on Second Ave. We just opened right at 4:30 p.m. instead. Everyone stayed in their cars and drove right through.”
The funds raised from the social will be used to buy the residents iPads to communicate with family members. While the Lutheran Home is allowing limited vistations outdoors, late fall and winter are just around the corner and such visits will not be possible.
“We will have a way for people to communicate via FaceTime,” Ealy said. “They have not been able to live a normal life since COVID started, but this support will help give them a way to communicate with loved ones.”
A raffle was also hosted during the social, featuring items such as pottery and drawings. Staff members helped make the event possible according to Ealy and everyone is pleased with the turnout and reception from the community.