Nursing homes across America were among the first to close their doors as concerns over COVID-19 mounted last week. The nursing centers continue to operate, but visitors are not allowed as the senior population is among the most susceptible to the disease. This includes visits to the Lutheran Home in Vinton, where Rev. Stephen Preus of Trinity Lutheran Church normally stops on a weekly basis.
“I am regularly there every Wednesday because I teach a bible study before lunch for any resident who would like to come,” Preus said. “I also have some congregation members at the assisted living and in some of the townhomes. I keep them apprised of what’s going on in the congregation, so that they feel a part of the congregation still.”
Preus holds a service for all residents the last Sunday of the month in the afternoon, after he’s held services and bible study at the church. Through it all, Preus has worked to maintain a relationship with members of his congregation that are unable to attend services at the church. Yet suddenly, he is unable to walk into the Lutheran Home because of quarantine of the residents.
“This is a difficult time for me not to be able to go over there and see their faces and give them the comfort of Christ,” Preus said. “Their faith means a lot to them because if we don’t give them the spiritual care they need, their trust in Christ fades. We never want them to be in that situation whether it be in the midst of their afflictions or the Coronavirus.”
Being incapable of being physically present in the center has not stopped Preus from reaching the senior audience. Trinity Lutheran Church provides several ways its congregation may listen to his Sunday sermons amid the church’s shutdown. Every Sunday service has been recorded and distributed on a local Mediacom channel before the outbreak. Residents at the Lutheran Home were able to watch from the comforts of the facility.
To accommodate the state’s requirement that no more than 10 people gather in one place at a time, Trinity Lutheran has also added a Facebook Live stream and a YouTube channel in addition to their Mediacom channel. Lutheran Home staff are able to assist residents in watching the sermon while being quarantined from family and friends who could potentially bring the virus to them.
“I know with families too it’s very difficult for them not to be able to visit loved ones,” Preus said. “We have a chaplain pastor, Larry Schmidt, who is also unable to come. What he’s doing instead is he’s sending out a weekly little newsletter, with the Word of God, several Bible passages to give the comfort of Christ during this difficult time.”
Preus believes these continued resources provided to senior citizens in the comforts of their own rooms or whatever small groups they are allowed to have is enough to remain in the Word of God.
“They are getting good Christian care at this facility,” Preus said. “As a pastor who has many members at the Lutheran Home, I am incredibly encouraged by the amount of spiritual care that they’re receiving through the Word of God, even though I’m not able to go there right now.”
Trinity Lutheran Church is considering what else they can do for their congregation members at the Lutheran Home as the situation becomes “more clear” in the next few weeks, but Preus notes the church is limited as well in terms of gathering.