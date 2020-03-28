Today

Windy. Partly cloudy skies giving way to showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy. Partly cloudy skies giving way to showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy and windy. High 52F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.