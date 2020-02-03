Major changes to IBSSS just a few steps away

VINTON — Major changes to the Iowa Braille Sight Saving School (IBSSS) grounds in Vinton are just a few steps away.
During a meeting last week, Vinton council members passed a resolution approving the preliminary plat of Mary Ingalls Subdivision, which makes up the entire campus. “This was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission,” Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, told the council during the meeting.
Prior to the vote, Ward explained that if the council approved the resolution then discussions could continue with Hobart Historic Restoration in regard to the future development of the grounds.
“We are looking at the closing of the sale in the next few weeks,” Ward shared with council members.
The Iowa State Board of Regents approached Vinton city officials a few years ago about taking ownership of the IBSSS grounds. The offer included an asking price of $1.00.
The offer of the IBSSS grounds was alluring, city officials realized that there would need to be some ground work done before the city accepts the offer.
“We are getting close to that final step,” Tami Stark, council member, said.
One of those steps is the acceptance of two awards from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The award totals $2 million.
“We are still waiting for the paperwork from the state to sign,” in order to get the funds Ward told council members.
While future development of the IBSSS grounds is exciting for the community, council member Nathan Hesson had a question for Ward.
“This (preliminary plat) will still come back to us (city council) to make the final decision,” he asked.
Ward assured Hesson and others that yes “everything will come back to the city for the final approval.”
“Do we need to have a special meeting before our meeting in two weeks?” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, asked.
“I will know better in the coming week,” Ward advised and will let the council know if we need to meet before the next meeting.”
In other business:
-A second resolution approved by council was to award the bid for a splashpad at Kiwanis Park.
The City accepted a bid from Boomerang Corp, Anamosa, of $222,000 for the construction of the pad.
With a bid completion date of November, Matt Boggess, Vinton Parks and Recreation Department (VPRD) Director, submitted the resolution for approval.
The bid letting for the project was the fourth attempt by VPRD to receive an acceptable bid.
Past bids turned in for the project were all higher than the engineer’s estimated cost for the project.
“This project is being funded in part by city funds but also from grant monies that we have received,” Boggess reminded the council.
“My kids are excited about this,” Nate Edwards, council member, stated after the resolution was approved.
“Many people are excited about this project,” Boggess said.
-Council members received the building inspector’s report for the November-December 2019 time frame.
Jerry Michael, Vinton’s building inspector, advised that during the two month period 19 permits were issued by the city to local residents.
Of that number, 11 were building permits. A closer look shows that seven building permits were issued for new construction in the Anderson Creek Estates area, the new housing development south of the high school.
Contractors worked last summer at installing streets and city services to the area. With that work complete and the late arrival of snow, construction on some of the residences was able to get started.