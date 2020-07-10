Today

Sunny. High 86F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.