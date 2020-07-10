VINTON – After years of meetings and discussions the City of Vinton will be taking a step forward in the transition in the ownership of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School grounds.
The Iowa Board of Regents reached out to the City more than three years ago with an offer for the city to purchase the buildings and the grounds for a $1.
Since that initial talk there have multiple meetings within the community with ideas of the proposal looking at both the positive and negative effects.
“The committee has spent many hours working with Hobarts (Historical) and the Board of Regents,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said Thursday evening during the regular council meeting.
“I would like to schedule a special meeting Monday, July 13, to approve the developer’s agreement so we can move forward with the plans,” Maynard said.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at city hall.