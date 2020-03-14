Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny. High 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.