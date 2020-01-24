Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Chris Meyer

Chris Meyer bowled a 300 game during Wednesday Night Mixed League. This was Meyer’s second 300 game at Keystone Turner Lanes and seventh 300 game total.

 Photo courtesy of the Turner Hall Newsletter