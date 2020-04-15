Tilford Elementary Principal Jim Murray will say farewell to Vinton-Shellsburg this summer after 17 years with the district to become Superintendent for Humboldt CSD.
“These 17 years have been an amazing experience for myself and my family,” Murray said. “Tilford has enjoyed amazing community support in this town since we passed the bond issue for the high school in 2005. The staff has been a privilege to work with and the team work is exceptional. I’m very grateful my three kids-Lauren Lucas and Logan-all received an outstanding education here in Vinton.”
Murray will oversee two school districts as Superintendent of Twin Rivers Community School District in Bode and Livermore, as well as Humboldt School District. A tour of the buildings and interviews took place just before school closures began in Iowa officially on March 16. With accepting the position, Murray has already become involved in staff hiring for Humboldt. His official first day will be July 1.
“I believe a superintendent’s role is to connect everybody towards the district’s vision, so I am thrilled to be able to get a start now and engage with the staff,” Murray said. “The two districts have different school buildings and different stakeholder groups which includes parents and community members, students and staff. It’s very much like Vinton-Shellsburg in terms of size.”
During his tenure with Vinton-Shellsburg CSD, Murray was honored with the 2017 Iowa Elementary Principal Of The Year award and Tilford Elementary school was recognized as a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School Award winner and a featured school by the “Promise of Iowa” Iowa Association of School Boards campaign.
“Jim Murray has been an essential part of our district’s success during my tenure,” Mary Jo Hainstock, Superintendent of Vinton-Shellsburg CSD said. “He has provided leadership to have a laser-like focus on supporting our students’ learning and growth. Tilford’s blue ribbon recognition is one example of how our students have achieved at high levels. Mr. Murray has created a culture of collaboration with his staff as one where they have fun even while doing hard work. Mrs. Murray has also been a part of Tilford’s staff and her talents will also be greatly missed.”
Murray received his Bachelors in Elementary Education from Iowa State University in 1993 and his Masters in School Administration and Leadership from Buena Vista. The Algona native earned his superintendent endorsement from the University of Northern Iowa in 2018. His teaching career started in Wall Lake and later Storm Lake until accepting an Elementary Principal position with Independence School District in 2000.
“My father was a special education teacher, so I come from a family of teachers,” Murray said. “I did some mentoring in high school with elementary students and loved it. It set me on the path to where I am today.”
Vinton-Shellsburg will conduct interviews for the principal position the week of April 20. Murray stated he will have little involvement in the process, but plans to do whatever he can to assist and prepare the new principal.
“I wish the school and the community the best,” Murray said. “I’ve immersed myself in the community, so I will miss it. The community pride here in Vinton is special and the city provides a great quality of life. You can see it in the downtown area, in the schools and in the parks that this community really cares about their citizens.”