Established by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) in 1967, National Skilled Nursing Care Week® (NSNCW) recognizes the essential role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s frail, elderly, and disabled.
This year, while it is more important than ever to celebrate NSNCW and recognize the staff and residents in our skilled nursing care centers across the nation, it is a challenge to figure out how best to do so. Current social distancing rules and the inability of friends and family to enter the buildings has changed much of the day to day life of the staff and the residents, and no one knows how long this is going to continue. One thing is certain, though, and that is that staff are playing a critical role in caring for residents and saving lives, and that deserves to be honored and celebrated.
NSNCW is also a time to recognize your residents, their special relationships with staff, and the family members that all make up your unique and wonderful communities. Keeping your community connected through the use of technology and social media is a great way to prevent social isolation and lift everyone’s spirits.
AHCA encourages you to explore the following resources for ideas and suggestions on how you might celebrate despite the limitations of social distancing. Check out our Suggested Activities for ideas and suggestions on ways you can celebrate NSNCW and the bookstore for special NSNCW products. You can also view, upload, and share messages of support at CareNotCOVID.com, and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter using #NSNCW and #CareNotCOVID to share activity ideas, videos, and messages.
For the latest information and resources about COVID-19, visit the ahcancal.org/coronavirus