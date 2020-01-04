Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Michele Sauer, appointed Benton County Treasurer, was sworn in December 17, 2019 and appointed Melinda Schoettmer and Rose Sackett as deputies in the treasurer’s office. Rose was gone this day so she was sworn in at a different time. Sauer’s term will go until after the November 2020 election when a new Treasurer will be elected. Conducting the ceremony was Magistrate Kevin Ahrenholz.