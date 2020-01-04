Michele Sauer, appointed Benton County Treasurer, was sworn in December 17, 2019 and appointed Melinda Schoettmer and Rose Sackett as deputies in the treasurer’s office. Rose was gone this day so she was sworn in at a different time. Sauer’s term will go until after the November 2020 election when a new Treasurer will be elected. Conducting the ceremony was Magistrate Kevin Ahrenholz.
New treasurers office employees sworn in
Trenton Schipper
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 19°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 19°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:37:05 AM
- Sunset: 04:49:03 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds. High 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Darrell Kenney's retirement
- Newhall Public Library hush replaced with playful noise
- 2019 Inaugural Deck the House Contest winners
- Vinton city council reconsiders VMEU board appointment
- Farm truck rolls, no injuries
- Benton County barber to hang up shears after 55 years
- Shellsburg body recovered from private pond
- VGH Hospital installs new CT system for higher image quality, safer patient exams
- V-S Voyagers Holiday affair
- Family physician joins Virginia Gay Hospital’s Vinton Family Medical Clinic
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.