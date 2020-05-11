Keri Touro walked halfway up the sidewalk towards a house in New hall, camera in hand a smile on her face. Up on the stone steps to the porch was a family of six and one dog, all smiles and posing for their not-so-close up. They had already been waiting for Touro to arrive for their 5:00 p.m. appointment and it just happened she was early even. Pointing her lens at the happy family, Touro snaps a few shots, looks down, takes a few more. Quick, simple, and painless.
These “porchtrait” style shoots are becoming a popular trend in small communities as photographers look for creative ways to work with families amid social distancing guidelines instigated by the spread of COVID-19. Touro, the city clerk of Newhall, saw this trend several weeks ago and decided to explore it.
“There are all kinds of photographers doing this now,” Touro said. “I had a couple of people in town ask me if I would do this too and I originally planned to start this a couple of weeks ago.”
Concerns in the community about social distancing postponed the plans until Touro was able to properly explain that she could maintain six feet while shooting with her lens. The porchtraits were rescheduled and Touro even helped Annie B Photography take shots of 2020 graduates for Benton Community.
“We don’t have a lot of people signed up, but 15 is certainly more than zero,” Touro said. “These are for any household, not just the Class of 2020 like we did last weekend. These aren’t in your living room. Just sit on your porch and I’ll get the shot from a distance.”
Touro promoted these sessions on the Newhall Facebook page and took down times to visit these Newhall residents. She believes people are starting to grow bored and perhaps want everyone to see they are indeed ok amid these strange times.
“People thank me when I do come to their place,” Touro said. “It’s satisfying seeing people and it’s fun. If people are enjoying it, then I don’t mind doing it.”
Newhall residents interested in a porchtrait session may contact Touro at 319-389-4830 or tourokeri@gmail.com.